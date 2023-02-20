GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.36.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

