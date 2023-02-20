Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online accounts for 6.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 5.76% of Global-e Online worth $239,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 975,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

