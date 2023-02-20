Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.27- EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB stock traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.72. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,896,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $71,313,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

