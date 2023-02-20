Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.86 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.11.

Globant Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.72. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

