Gode Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $469,099.55 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $469,099.55 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00423810 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,967.38 or 0.28073965 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.