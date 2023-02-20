goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$130.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$116.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$151.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.08%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

