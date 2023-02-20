Golden Ocean Group’s (GOGL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 2,488,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

