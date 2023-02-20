GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is Light Street Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Light Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,404 shares during the quarter. GoodRx accounts for about 5.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 774,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

