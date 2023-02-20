Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

