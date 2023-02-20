Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 2.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1,481.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco Stock Performance

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704 in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GGG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.47. 724,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

