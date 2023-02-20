Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$209.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.82 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

