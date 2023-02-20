Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

GRNNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($15.05) to €11.75 ($12.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($12.04) to €9.10 ($9.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($13.98) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.43) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.