Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BROS. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -257.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

