Guggenheim Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.93.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $168.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Visteon by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

