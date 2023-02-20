Guggenheim Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.93.
NASDAQ:VC opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $168.40.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
