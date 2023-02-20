GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.41.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 793,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,255. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

