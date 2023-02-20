GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.41.

GXO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 793,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,255. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

