Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $59.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

HALO stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $586,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,000. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

