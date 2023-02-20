Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €181.95 ($195.65) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($125.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €184.60 and a 200-day moving average of €168.89.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

