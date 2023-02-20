Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 785 ($9.53) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.81) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.05) to GBX 1,225 ($14.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 853.60 ($10.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 883.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 863.32. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87). The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

