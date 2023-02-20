Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.02. The company had a trading volume of 754,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,794. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

