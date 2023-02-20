Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,011 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 1,935,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $60.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

