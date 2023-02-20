Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,992,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,027,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

