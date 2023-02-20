Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 354 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

