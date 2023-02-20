Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $7.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.96. 5,589,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.35. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
