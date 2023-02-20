Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $188.46. 2,206,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,500. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

