Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 46,257 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,257 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

AOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. 944,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $54.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

