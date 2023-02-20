Harrell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Silicon Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $6.71 on Monday, hitting $179.32. 373,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

