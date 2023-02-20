Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.5 %

Hasbro stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,470. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

