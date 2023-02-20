Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €98.50 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €98.50 ($105.91) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($70.43) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Gerresheimer Trading Down 1.0 %

Gerresheimer stock traded down €0.80 ($0.86) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €75.40 ($81.08). 67,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a fifty-two week high of €76.70 ($82.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

