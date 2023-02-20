Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
HE stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
