Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HEGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

HE stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.