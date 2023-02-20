HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 44,164 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

