HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 9,234 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,070. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

