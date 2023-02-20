HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.28. 20,758,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

