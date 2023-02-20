HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $16.93 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,979. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.