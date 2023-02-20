HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

COST traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $507.48. 1,340,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

