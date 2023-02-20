HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 176,380 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,380 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.87. 476,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.