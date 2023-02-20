HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 6,678 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 457,779 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 890,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,139. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

