HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,383 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,738,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,431,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average is $210.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.