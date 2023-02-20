HC Wainwright Boosts Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $9.75

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at $905,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

