HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ CABA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. 420,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

