HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CABA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. 420,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50.
Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.