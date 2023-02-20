HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,703. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.55. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

