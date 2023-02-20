HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of PHAR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.22. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

