HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Pharming Group Price Performance
Shares of PHAR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.22. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Institutional Trading of Pharming Group
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
