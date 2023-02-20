HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Seagen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

