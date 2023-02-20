HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of URGN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 241,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,900. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $232.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 91,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

