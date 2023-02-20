HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 447.95% from the company’s current price.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

GRCL stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 107,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,491. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 111.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

