HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 235.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $724.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.