HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $70,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $69.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

