Head-To-Head Analysis: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) vs. Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Sharecare -19.41% -18.36% -14.00%

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million 0.95 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.56 Sharecare $412.82 million 2.07 -$85.00 million ($0.25) -9.68

This table compares GeneDx and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sharecare has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. Sharecare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GeneDx and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharecare 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sharecare has a consensus price target of $3.12, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than GeneDx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sharecare beats GeneDx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.