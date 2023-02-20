Head-To-Head Review: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) versus Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -3.07% 6.87% 4.01% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 1.84 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $29.91 million 0.44 $6.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Upexi and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upexi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upexi and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upexi currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats Bon Natural Life on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

