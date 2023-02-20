Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

